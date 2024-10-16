Malayalam
Nayab Singh Saini elected as BJP's legislature party leader in Haryana, to take oath as CM tomorrow

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 16, 2024 02:08 PM IST
Nayab Singh Saini. Photo: Twitter/Nayab Saini
Topic | India

Panchkula: Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana on Wednesday. His oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday. The decision was made during a meeting of newly elected Haryana BJP MLAs, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav present as central observers.

Saini's name was proposed by MLAs Krishan Kumar Bedi and Anil Vij, reported PTI. The announcement in this regard was made by Union Home Minister Shah.

Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March, was the BJP's chief ministerial face in the state assembly polls. The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be among those who will attend the oath-taking event.

