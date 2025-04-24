Madhubani: In his first public remarks following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday vowed that India would hunt down and punish the perpetrators and their backers "beyond their imagination".



"From the soil of Bihar, I tell the world—India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their supporters. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth," Modi said, addressing a gathering in Madhubani during a National Panchayati Raj Day event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister condemned the massacre in Baisaran, Pahalgam, where at least 26 people were killed on Tuesday. “India’s spirit will not be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished,” he declared.

Calling the attack an assault on the soul of the nation, Modi said, “The enemies of the country have dared to challenge our unity. Their delusion will be shattered.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the government would ensure justice for every victim. “Everyone who believes in humanity is standing with us. I thank world leaders and nations who have expressed solidarity,” he said, switching briefly to English.

Before beginning his address, the Prime Minister requested the crowd to observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims. “Let us pay homage to our family members who lost their lives in Pahalgam,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who shared the stage with Modi, condemned the attack and said the country stood united against terrorism. Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the people had faith in the Prime Minister’s leadership and were confident that a fitting response would follow.