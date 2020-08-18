Kerala Assembly scripts history with launch of TV channel

Thiruvananthapuram: For the first time in the history of state legislatures in the country, a TV channel was launched in Kerala to take the proceedings of the Assembly to the people.

Named Sabha TV, the channel along the lines of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha TVs was formally inaugurated on the first day of the Malayalam Year on Monday by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla through video-conferencing.

Also unveiled on the occasion was the official website of the Legislative Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

The website was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Assembly Speaker had said the Sabha TV aims at creating awareness among the general public about the history of the House, discussions on Bills cleared by it and many more.

He had also said the channel would initiate debates on several issues and be telecast after purchasing time-slots on various channels.

(With PTI inputs)