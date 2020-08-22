PSC to meet on Sunday to decide on KAS preliminary exam shortlist

Thiruvananthapuram: A meeting of the PSC on Monday will decide how many candidates are to be included in the results of the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) preliminary examination that will be declared on August 26.

The exam was taken by candidates from three categories. The PSC will now decide how many candidates should be included on the rank list from the first two categories.

Since the appointment process for the third category has been challenged in court, a decision will be taken later. Fewer than a thousand candidates from the third category had written the preliminary examination. All those in the category who cleared the examination will be included in the second phase examination.

According to government sources, there will be 100 posts in KAS in the first phase, but not a single vacancy has been reported to PSC as yet. The vacancies are expected to be reported before the second phase examination is completed. The rank list will be valid for a year. Candidates from the three categories will be recruited in the ratio of 1:1:1.

Syllabus for PSC screening exam ready

The syllabus of the screening examination to be held in December before the conduct of the PSC examinations in two phases has been published on the PSC website.

The first general examination will be held for posts that require qualification up to SSLC. The syllabus mainly covers general knowledge, current affairs, Kerala renaissance, general science, mathematics and mental aptitude test.

For those who qualify in the general examination, a separate examination will be conducted for each post and rank lists will be prepared. The marks in the general examination marks will not be considered for preparation of the rank list.