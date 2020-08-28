Gold smuggling accused Swapna knew mediaperson Anil Nambiar since 2018

Thiruvananthapuram: Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and mediaperson Anil Nambiar had been acquainted since 2018.

Swapna Suresh herself made this statement during her interrogation in Kochi, Customs sources told Onmanorama.

“Anil was involved in a case in the UAE. He was scared that he would be arrested if he visited the UAE. But Anil had to go to Dubai for an interview with a businessman. To get travel permit, he contacted (accused) P S Sarith,” Swapna said in her statement.

“As Sarith instructed, Anil called me. A travel permit was issued after the Consul General intervened in the matter. We have been friends since then. Anil Nambiar had invited me for a dinner party at Taj Hotel in 2018. And he had asked about the investments in UAE then," she said.

Also, the UAE Consul General had gone to the inauguration of a tile shop of Anil's relative. Swapna had a role to play in this too.

Anil was summoned for questioning at the Customs office in Kochi on Thursday in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The Customs had seized 30kg gold from a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

Ever since her name cropped up in the case, Swapna Suresh had been on the run but she was later arrested from Bengaluru by the NIA.

Swapna said that an advocate in Thiruvananthapuram had advised her to go into hiding on July 5 afternoon. And Anil Nambiar had called Swapna before that, she said.

Anil had allegedly demanded the Consul General put out a statement that the gold was not smuggled in the diplomatic baggage, but a personal bag.

Swapna then called back Anil and asked him to draft a letter in the name of the Consul General. And Anil allegedly agreed to do this, she added.