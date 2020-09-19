{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

5,000 pilgrims likely to be allowed at Sabarimala a day

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Sabarimala
SHARE

Sabarimala: The authorities are planning to allow five thousand pilgrims to visit the Swamy Ayyappa Temple here each day during the upcoming Mandalam-Makaravilakku annual pilgrimage. However, no pilgrims would be allowed to stay at Sannidhanam.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the temple, has meanwhile started preparations to conduct the annual pilgrimage following COVID-19 protocols and a discussion would be held in this regard with the Chief Minister on September 28.

Entry to the Sannidhanam would be only through virtual queue pass and COVID-19 negative certificate will be mandatory. TDB is also planning antigen test at Nilakkal as pilgrims from other states start their journey several days in advance. The board has suggested that the Health Department make arrangements for the test.

TDB has urged the state government to allow pilgrims at the temple for Mandalam-Makaravilakku considering the age-old rituals involved. Moreover, in order to conduct a trial run, TDB also wants the government’s approval to open the temple to pilgrims during the monthly rituals of the Malayalam month of Thulam from October 16-21.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES