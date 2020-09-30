Resentment in BJP Kerala unit over Abdullakutty’s appointment as national vice-president

Kochi: Resentment is brewing in the BJP state committee in Kerala after A P Abdullakutty was appointed as a BJP national vice-president.

Several leaders, who took part in the core committee meeting in Kochi on Tuesday, spoke openly about this. Abdullakutty had joined the Kerala BJP unit only last year.

Protests were also raised over not giving a deserving position for Kummanam Rajasekharan, who returned to active politics after relinquishing his position as Mizoram Governor.

The RSS state unit has reportedly asked the BJP national leadership to give a Cabinet Minister rank for Kummanam. This demand was put forth to the national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, who was in Kochi to take part in the core committee meet. The RSS state unit also conveyed its displeasure over not giving any key organisational position to Kummanam.

The PK Krishnadas Das faction, who have been complaining of constant neglect, too voiced displeasure over Abdullakutty's new position. Also, that prominent woman leader Shobha Surendran among others were left out.

Meanwhile, former state president C K Padmanabhan stayed away from the core committee meet on Tuesday. Padmanabhan was apparently not directly informed about the meet and that he only received a WhatsApp message.