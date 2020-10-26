Kerala records 20 COVID deaths on Monday, toll now at 1,352

Kerala recorded 20 COVID-19 deaths on Monday taking the official toll to 1,352.

The deceased are:

Alappuzha

Prasanth Kumar, 55, from Arattupuzha

Antony Denish, 37, from Cherthala

Vidhyadharan, 75, from Arpookara

Ernakulam

Siddique, 62, from Fort Kochi

Thrissur

Rosy, 84, from Kottakadu

Velayudhan, 80, from Edathuruthy

Mary, 62, from Chevoor

Palakkad

Chandrasekharan, 53, from Chitoor

Malappuram

Abdullah Kutty, 85, from Puthiya Kadapuram

Kozhikode

Karthyayani Amma, 89, from Panangad

Wayanad

Mariyam, 85, from Thavinjal

Hamsa, 62, from Pazhanji

Matahyi, 71, from Ambalavayal

Abdul Rahman, 89, from Mananthavady

Eliyama, 78, from Thoduvatti

Kannur

Hamsa, 75, from Thalliparambu

Mammuhaji, 90, from Iriveri

Jayarajan, 62, from Chova

Kasaragod

Chomu, 63, from Vadamthatta

Muhamed Kunji, 72, from Thalamkara

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.