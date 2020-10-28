Thrissur Crime Branch unit down with COVID

Thrissur: Crucial investigations into a kidney racket and a custodial death could slow down as the Crime Branch unit based here is beset with COVID-19.

Eighteen personnel of the 50-member Crime Branch unit is under treatment for COVID-19. Those who were the primary contacts of these sleuths are in quarantine.

The infected include a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The unit had taken up the probe into a major kidney racket based in Kodungallur. This gang had reportedly spearheaded the illegal organ trade in Kerala during the last five years.

Another case on the hands of the Thrissur Crime Branch pertains to the recent custodial death at the Viyyur Jail. Thiruvananthapuram native Shameer had died at the Ambilikala hostel where the accused from the Viyyur Jail was temporarily put up until the COVID-19 tests could be held.

The probe into Shameer’s death was handed over to the Crime Branch. Thrissur Crime Branch SP K Sudarshan is leading the probe team. The same team is also tasked with the probe into the kidney racket.