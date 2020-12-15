{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

ED serves fourth notice to Pinarayi aide Raveendran

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
ED serves fourth notice to Pinarayi aide Raveendran
C M Raveendran
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served yet another notice on C M Raveendran, additional private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to appear before it for questioning. According to the notice, Raveendran should present himself before ED officials on Thursday.

Incidentally, this is the fourth time that ED is sending a notice to Raveendran. The ED initiated the move to interrogate him based on certain disclosures made by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case related to the illegal money transactions in the K-Fon and Life Mission projects.

Raveendran had evaded the ED’s notice for questioning on all the three previous occasions citing COVID-19 and other health issues.
KERALA
Pro-Left Kerala policewoman behind Swapna’s voice clip?

The opposition had alleged that Raveendran was trying to evade questioning. The central intelligence agency too had made enquiries about Raveendran's health status.

According to the legal opinion received by ED, if Raveendran has to be arraigned as an accused in the case based on the emerging evidence then it will be enough to submit an additional report in the court. On the basis of the evidence received now, Raveendran is a witness in the case, said investigating officials.

Raveendran reportedly has spondylolysis and the post-COVID complications might have aggravated his pain.

The doctors said surgery would be avoided at this stage and the problem would be managed through

physiotherapy and medication. His neuro complications are also being evaluated in detail.

Medical college Superintendent Dr M S Sharmad said that a special medical certificate has not been attached with the letter sent to the investigating agency for exempting Raveendran from questioning.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES