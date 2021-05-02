People trusted us, ignored UDF, taught BJP a lesson: Pinarayi's first reaction to Kerala win

“We trust in the people and they trust us." This was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's first response on the Left Democratic Front's historic win in the Kerala assembly elections on Sunday.



Addressing the evening press conference on Sunday, Vijayan said the mandate – 99 out of the 140 seats for the LDF – was a reflection of the people's conviction that only a government led by the Left front can lead the state during the time of crises. “People have hands-on experience of how the government manages to overcome crises," he said.



Vijayan said the people were also aware that only the Left government can protect secularism and ensure social justice.

"This, undoubtedly, is the victory of the people," he said.



Referring to the BJP's poor performance of losing even the single seat it had held in the assembly, Vijayan said Kerala is not a land of communalism. "If they think that they can play the tricks in some other states, it will not work out in Kerala," he said.



Slamming the Congress-led UDF, Vijayan said the front, despite ruling state in the past, did not stand for the issues concerning the people. "The people outrightly rejected the issues they raised during the polls," he said.



He listed out the opposition parties' attempts to target the Life Mission scheme and KIIFB projects. “The people decided not to stand with those who oppose such projects,” he said.



He reiterated that it's the time to continue the relentless fight against the Covid pandemic. He began the press meet briefing the Covid situation in the state as he does usually.