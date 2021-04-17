Thiruvananthapuram: The national telemedicine service portal eSanjeevani is set to open four new speciality Outpatient Departments.

The new OPDs that will be up and running from next week are for the Orthopaedics, ENT, Respiratory Medicine as well as Pain and Palliative specialities.

At present, besides the routine OPs, the services of speciality doctors are also being made available daily.

The Central government had launched the eSanjeevani, an integrated telemedicine solution, to facilitate free consultation with doctors via video conferencing from home. The system has been put in place to avoid visit of people to hospitals when the COVID-19 pandemic is raging.

More than 1 lakh people have made use of the telemedicine system in Kerala so far. The system was developed by the C-DAC following the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry.

One can register with esanjeevaniopd.in/kerala and share health problems with doctors directly through video conference. The prescription of medicines can be dowloaded from the site. The online platform is functional from 8am to 8pm.

There is an option in the system which allows you to register all members of the family using just one login.

You may search eSanjeevani OPD-National Teleconsultation Service on the mobile app Google Play Store. For any clarification call 1056 (DISHA) or 0471-2552056.