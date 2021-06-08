Worried about potholes? PWD app to be available on Playstore from today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism P A Muhammed Riyas has launched an app, enabling the members of the public to inform authorities about damaged roads in the State.

The app, ‘pwd4u’, can be downloaded from Google Play store. An IOS version will be made available later.

Available on play store

• The app is available in Google play store from Monday evening

• The app will be on an experimental basis for the first three months. Necessary changes will be made based on public response

• Complaints of damaged roads could be made over the app, which supports uploading of photos

• Grievances only on PWD-maintained roads could be redressed through the app

• PWD has 33,000 kilometres of roads under it. Of the total roads, 4,000 km have been digitized and the relevant information is provided on the app

• Complaints about digitized roads uploaded to the app will reach the official concerned immediately. The digitization process of the remaining roads is to be completed.