Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Worried about potholes? PWD app to be available on Playstore from today

Our Correspondent
Published: June 08, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism P A Muhammed Riyas has launched an app, enabling the members of the public to inform authorities about damaged roads in the State.

The app, ‘pwd4u’, can be downloaded from Google Play store. An IOS version will be made available later.

Available on play store

RELATED ARTICLES

• The app is available in Google play store from Monday evening

• The app will be on an experimental basis for the first three months. Necessary changes will be made based on public response

• Complaints of damaged roads could be made over the app, which supports uploading of photos

• Grievances only on PWD-maintained roads could be redressed through the app

• PWD has 33,000 kilometres of roads under it. Of the total roads, 4,000 km have been digitized and the relevant information is provided on the app

• Complaints about digitized roads uploaded to the app will reach the official concerned immediately. The digitization process of the remaining roads is to be completed.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.