Cop gravely injured after accused's father attacks him during arrest bid in Manimala

Kottayam: A police sub-inspector from Manimala sustained serious injuries after he was attacked while trying to take an accused in custody on Saturday.

Sub-inspector P Vidhyadharan of the Manimala Police Station was attacked by father of Aji, who was accused of attempting to murder a friend.

Vidhyadharan, who suffered a cut on the right side of his face in the unexpected attack, was later shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Vidhyadharan, along with his team, arrived at Aji's house in Vellavoor on Saturday morning to take him into custody when the cop was faced with a surprise attack from Prasad, father of the accused.

"His skull was fractured in the attack. He was rushed to the nearby hospital and the condition is stable as of now," a police officer said adding that both Prasad and Ajith were arrested later.

Meanwhile, Minister V N Vasavan announced that the State would bear all expenses of treatment for Vidhyadharan and expert medical care would be ensured to him.