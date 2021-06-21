Water Authority to send SMS alerts in case of disruption in service

Consumers will be alerted in advance via an SMS if there is any disruption in water supply.

The Kerala Water Authority will roll out the new feature from Monday via the software, service interruption information system. An SMS will be sent to the mobile numbers of the consumers in case of disruption in water supply in any area.

An SMS alert feature will also be newly implemented to notify users via text messages while giving bills and making payments.

Minister Roshy Augustine will inaugurate six software projects at the Water Authority headquarters on Monday. Other four digital initiatives to be launched are those on consumer complaint redressal mechanism (Aqualoom), a contractor licensing management system, a paperless e-filing system, and the revamped website (www.kwa.kerala.gov.in) listing all information on the Water Authority including the current status of its projects.

A 24-hour toll-free number 1916 for reporting complaints has already been set up.