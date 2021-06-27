Vismaya sought counselling; mystery deepens as police find Kiran's statement suspicious

Sasthamcotta, Kollam: The police have come across more evidence which suggests that dowry and domestic violence victim Vismaya V Nair might not have committed suicide. According to her husband S Kiran Kumar’s family, Vismaya had hanged herself from a window grill which is 185 cm above the floor level. However, the police find it hard to believe that Vismaya, who was 166 cm tall, could hang to death from a grill which was only slightly above her.

Moreover, according to the statements received by the police, the only person who had witnessed the 24-year-old BAMS student hanging was Kiran.

Meanwhile, the police formed a new team to collect more details regarding Kiran’s personal life and official performance. Kiran is an assistant motor vehicles inspector now under suspension.

The police have also urged the forensic surgeons who carried out Vismaya’s autopsy to visit the scene of her death. The results of the chemical examination of her internal organs are also awaited.

The police have also learnt that Vismaya had consulted a counselling expert in Ernakulam after the harassment by Kiran’s family over dowry caused mental stress to her. Details of Vismaya’s conversation with him have also been handed over by the counselling expert to the police.

Based on the directives of Inspector General of Police Harshita Attaluri, who is supervising the probe, the police are searching for more evidence against Kiran.