POCSO cases: Kerala’s conviction rate a third of national average

New Delhi: The conviction rate of POCSO cases registered in Kerala is a mere 4.4 per cent, which is far lesser than the national average of 11.87 per cent. Revealing the figures in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said that they were based on data from the Crime Records Bureau between the years 2015 and 2019. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is invoked in cases in which youngsters are victims of sexual abuse.

2018 data

The Minister, replying to a question raised by Dean Kuriakose, said that 1,153 POCSO cases were registered in Kerala in 2018. As many as 1,386 persons were arrested and charge-sheet filed in 964 cases. However, only 84 accused were convicted in 77 cases.

Figures from 2019

In 2019, the number of arrests was 1,443. Subsequently, 1,009 accused were served the charge-sheet in 1,283 cases. After trial, only 42 persons were sentenced in 40 cases.