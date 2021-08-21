PM Modi, Pinarayi Vijayan extend Onam greetings to Keralites

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralites celebrated the Onam festival amidst the raging pandemic for the second year on Sunday.

With the massive floods in 2018 and another one the following year, and the two years of Covid pandemic, Keralites have not had the Onam revelry for the fourth successive year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind,Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other prominent leaders extended Onam greetings to Keralites.

PM Modi wishes health and wellbeing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam.

He tweeted, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing."

ഓണത്തിന്റെ പ്രത്യേകവേളയിൽ , ഉത്സാഹവും സാഹോദര്യവും ഐക്യവും ചേർന്ന ഉത്സവത്തിന് ആശംസകൾ. ഏവരുടെയും നല്ല ആരോഗ്യത്തിനും ക്ഷേമത്തിനും വേണ്ടി ഞാൻ പ്രാർത്ഥിക്കുന്നു. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

Uphold values of equality, peace: Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said every year Onam grants people the hope and energy to overcome life's hurdles and difficulties.

"Every year, Onam grants us the hope and energy to overcome life's hurdles and difficult times. Let this Onam, too, fill us with renewed hope and unite us. Let us uphold the values of equality, peace and fraternity and move forward together for a brighter future. Wishing Thiruvonam Day greetings to everyone!," he said in a message.

Governor's message

The Governor, in a series of tweets, said the celebration of Onam rekindles a life of equality, oneness and prosperity.

"The celebration of Onam rekindles the splendid legacy of a life of equality, oneness and prosperity, filling minds and homes with the celestial joy of festivity. I sincerely wish that the melody, beauty and sparkle of Onam spread across the globe as Kerala's unique message of love, equality and harmony," he said.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan greets Keralites all over the world, in #Malayalam ,on the joyous occasion of #Onam_‌ . ബഹു. കേരള ഗവര്‍ണര്‍ ശ്രീ ആരിഫ് മുഹമ്മദ് ഖാന്‍ ലോകമെമ്പാടുമുള്ള കേരളീയര്‍ക്ക് നല്‍കിയ ഓണസന്ദേശം : #ഓണം :PRO,KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/dfCiR9M6l8 — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) August 20, 2021

Satheesan wishes better tomorrow

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan said the COVID-19 pandemic has dulled the festive occasion which usually brims with celebrations and togetherness.

"We are celebrating yet another Onam amid many complications. This Onam, I greet all of you with the hope of a better tomorrow and wish for the return of the old charming Onam season soon," he said.

Onam symbolic of farmer's hardwork: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Onam, saying the festival gives the message of harmony, love and fraternity in the society.

In a message, the president said, On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala living in India and abroad.

This festival, celebrated to commemorate the yield of new crop in the fields, shows the tireless hard work of the farmer and gratitude towards mother-nature, he said.

This festival also gives the message of harmony, love and fraternity in the society, Kovind said.

On this occasion, let us all resolve to move forward unitedly towards progress and prosperity of our country, the president was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Onam greetings to all our fellow citizens! This festival is a celebration of the new harvest. It highlights the tireless work of farmers. It is an occasion to express gratitude to mother nature. I wish progress and prosperity for all fellow citizens. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 21, 2021

Vice Prez Naidu extends greetings

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended greetings to citizens on Onam, hoping that the festival brings them peace and prosperity for all.

"May the vibrant festival bring in peace, prosperity and happiness for all," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Neighbour's greeting

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister wished Keralites by saying Onam is a great symbol of love. "I extend my greetings to the Malayalees living in Tamil Nadu and in Kerala on Onam which is a great symbol of love and the spirit of giving, and wish them all prosperity," Stalin said in his message.

Tharoor recalls Onam at UN

Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor recalls his days at the United Nations and said he was amazed that be it Namibia, Vienna or Geneva, he was always lucky to have celebrated Onam in several countries.

"We, Malayalees are there all over and I have been extremely fortunate to have had the traditional Onam lunch in numerous countries, but today given the pandemic days that we are all passing through the buzz word now is each and every one has to get vaccinated and all efforts should be for that," said Tharoor.

Onam is the traditional harvest festival of Keralites and which is one festival that is celebrated by the 3.30 crore population. Given the situation, all the routine festivities have to be kept in abeyance this year too and will become a closed door affair, which by now Kerala has now come to terms with.

Even though the Onam festival is a 10-day affair, the three key days start Friday and end with Avittam on Sunday, with Thiru Onam on Saturday being the most important day.

Keralites across the world on Saturday celebrated Onam, a festival connected with the return of Asura (demon) King Mahabali, under whose reign everyone lived in happiness and equality. According to folklore, envious of his popularity, the Devas (Gods) sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld but before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Vishnu to visit his subjects every year on Thiruvonam Day, which this year falls on August 21. The demon king's annual visit is celebrated by Keralites, who lay their frontyards with floral carpets, wear new clothes and prepare a sumptuous feast.

Be it, Covid or floods, the indefatigable attitude of Keralite during the three days of Onam is the savouring of the 26 course vegetarian lunch eaten on a banana leaf.

(With PTI inputs.)