Narcotic case worth crores sabotaged by excise in Kochi, intelligence receives crucial  evidence

Kochi: The intelligence agencies have received crucial evidence about excise officials sabotaging a probe into the seizure of narcotic drugs worth 11 crore rupees from Kochi.

The probe was sabotaged by leaving out two accused and concealing 1 kg of narcotic drugs. The items recovered from the flat including a deer horn, mobile phones, four high breed dogs including two Rottweilers worth Rs 20,000 each and the cash were not recorded in the mahassar.

The state intelligence and narcotics control bureau have received the details of the excise team examining the CCTV cameras of the flat during the day time on Wednesday and the footage collected by them during that period.

The intelligence wing has received information that a top level functionary of the excise squad and a top official against whom the CBI had recommended a probe, had jointly sabotaged the case worth crores of rupees.

The central narcotics bureau had got a tip off last week that rave parties and other transactions were taking place in a flat at Kakkanad. The information was passed on to the state excise wing. Subsequently two officials of the excise department reached the flat on Wednesday morning and started examining the footage of CCTV installed along the corridors of the flat.

The team first recovered 84 gms of narcotic drug MDM. Five youth and two women who were present in the flat were taken into custody. When they were questioned individually, one of the accused disclosed that one kg of narcotic drugs had been hidden in the clothes and one of the women among the arrested was the kingpin.

The intelligence agency found that the case was sabotaged subsequently. The two excise officials intervened in the matter to save the woman who was to be arraigned as the main accused in the case. Hence they registered a case related only with the recovery of 84 gms of MGM and did not mention all other evidence collected from the flat in the mahassar.