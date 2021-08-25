Thrissur hit-and-run case: Innova owner surrenders, police seize vehicle

Thrissur: The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident at Viyyur Bridge in Thrissur district a few days ago has been taken into custody by the police after its owner appeared at the Viyyur Police Station with the vehicle on Tuesday.

As reported earlier a Toyota Innova Cyrsta, an MUV, which went out of control had hit a boy’s bicycle from behind. It then banged against a signboard before coming to a halt. The accident took place at around 10 pm at Viyyur bridge, near Daya Hospital, a couple of days ago.

Even though the 15-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries, the Innova driver didn't take him to the hospital, though one was nearby, but sped away. The visuals of the driver coming out of the 7-seater vehicle and having a look at the injured boy, got captured on the CCTV cameras installed nearby. However, after seeing that the injuries were of serious nature he rushed back to the van and fled from the place.

All these days the vehicle was kept concealed at a house under the West Police Station limits.

Meanwhile, the Viyyur Police launched an intensive search for the vehicle and news about the incident was circulated widely in all media. As a result, the owner of vehicle had no means to take it to the road and was forced to surrender before the police.

“We will carry out a Forensic examination of the vehicle and record the arrest of its owner,” said S Subin, the Sub-Inspector of Police, Viyyur.