Palakkad: Two persons were killed in a fire that broke out at a hotel near Nellipuzha here on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Basheer (58) of Thalakulathur in Malappuram, and Pushpalatha (42) of Pattambi.

Both were staying at the hotel.

The fire, believed to be caused by a short circuit, happened in the wee hours of Friday.

The entire four-storey building was engulfed by flames.

The fire was finally put out by the fire brigade.