Sudhakaran in reform mode issues guidelines for a semi-cadre Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has issued a set of guidelines as part of its efforts to transform the organisation into a disciplined and effective semi-cadre party.

Besides avoiding protests that create a nuisance to the general public, the party will also deny leadership roles to those who are known to consume alcohol in public. The guidelines have been passed on to all organizational levels.

The party will put under surveillance those having close relations and making unnecessary understandings with its political rivals. The KPCC has also asked each unit to constitute panels to iron out differences within the party.

At least a leader each representing women and scheduled castes will share the dais with others in the party's public meetings. Leaders will not be sidelined based on personal rivalry.

Other major decisions

• Action should be initiated after identifying those party activists taking an indifferent stand or working against the party during elections.

• Offices should cease to be male-centric

• Each booth should prepare a 'family diary', which should have the details of pro-party members in each family in the area under the unit, and those owing allegiance to other organizations

• Consumption of alcohol, smoking, and playing card games will not be allowed in party offices

• Raising of funds should not be forced. Politics of vengeance will not be tolerated

• Social media interventions, and telephonic conversations should be within the limits of decency

• Flex boards offering wishes to district and state rallies should be in the name of official committees, not in the name of individual leaders

• Gandhiji's photograph is mandatory for all party events

• Committees should ensure a sense of security for all Congress workers. Arrangements should be made to help Congress workers if they face any legal case

• Individuals should not raise funds from the members of the public.