Cherian trains his guns on Pinarayi, calls many in CMO as 'crocodiles'

Thiruvananthapuram: Cherian Philip, who met his mentor and former Chief Minister A K Antony and formalised his entry into the Congress on Friday, later in the evening lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the "Nere Chowe" programme aired by Manorama News. He compared many people working in the Chief Minister's office to "crocodiles".

"Such people are discrediting the chief minister. Pinarayi doesn't know who all are visiting his office. The CM, who always speaks of 'avatharams', doesn't know the real nature of many of his companions," Cherian vent his anger at the present government dispensation led by Pinarayi.

"The ministers and CPM State secretariat members are scared of Pinarayi. They are not telling him the truth. If Pinarayi doesn't understand the designs of his close companions, he will be in trouble. I lost my political existence while I was in the Left camp."

He said he did not get the Rajya Sabha seat from the CPM though it was promised to him by the party earlier. "I am not pursuing politics for `moksha'. I have a liking for power. But I am not crazy for power," he made his stand clear with regard to criticisms over his crossover to Congress after the Rajya Sabha seat was denied.

"Pinarayi was my patron. But his statement that he was not my patron pained me. I never had even a minor wrangling with Pinarayi and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. When I faced personal issues and health problems, Pinarayi stood with me. I will continue to maintain good relations with both of them," Cherian added.

Watch the full interview here: