Anupama S Chandran, who had won her child back after a protracted struggle, has announced the next round of her fight.

This protest will begin on December 10, World Human Rights Day, and will continue till the people responsible for separating her from her child are brought to book. This includes her father, Jayachandran, Kerala State Council for Child Welfare general secretary Shiju Khan and Child Welfare Committee chairperson N Sunanda.

Anupama's child, given in adoption to a couple in Andhra Pradesh, was brought back and handed over to her on November 24. Though she had got her child back, Anupama said that she was not able to relish these moments.

Her anxiety is caused mostly by the speculations around the department-level enquiry report prepared by T V Anupama, the director of Women and Child Development Department. "Initially it was said that the report had vindicated my charges and that there was proof against Shiju Khan wilfully violating rules to fasttrack the adoption," Anupama told reporters at Press Club in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

"Now some other reports have emerged saying that I had voluntarily signed on a notarised document that allowed the child to be taken away from me. I have clarified this many times, and still this canard keeps cropping up. You just have to look at the end of this notarised document to know that it is forged. It says I had visited the office of the notary and given my signature. How could I when I was never allowed to go out of my house during my pregnancy," Anupama said.

She wants this shroud of mystery to be removed from the report. "The government should publish the report. It is not a secret document. People have to know. All fake reports will stop once the official document is published," she said.

She said she had spoken in detail to the director ( T V Anupama) about the torment she had undergone at home. "I thought they would at least recommend some action under the Domestic Violence Act," Anupama said.

She said there was no end to the vilification of her partner (Ajith), either. "It is continuing unabated. All this is pushing us into a crisis," Anupama said.

She also doubted whether the government would initiate disciplinary action against Shiju Khan and Sunanda. "The minister (Veena George) herself said that the government has not yet vetted the report (T V Anupama's) but the CPM district secretary Anavur Nagappan had gone on record saying that the CWC and KSCCW had done nothing wrong," Anupama said. "Even the Chief Minister has not bothered to respond," she said.

Anupama said she would approach the Centre if Kerala government refuses to take action against the accused.