Petroleum tanker lorry strike ends

Kochi: The strike called by petroleum tanker lorry owners has been called off a day after it began as a protest against the decision to charge 13 per cent service tax from them. The agitation by the Petroleum Products Transporters' Welfare Association had commenced on Monday.

The office-bearers of the association claimed they had to go on strike as no solution could be reached even after holding discussions with the oil companies. They wanted the government to intervene to find a solution to their complaints.

The lorry owners alleged that the oil companies are transferring the burden of paying Goods and Service Tax (GST) on them.

The truckers associated with the oil refineries of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in Kochi had gone on strike.

The tanker lorries operating for the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) were not part of the agitation.

