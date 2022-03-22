Protesters plant boundary stone at Kottayam Collectorate; survey suspended in Kozhikode, Chottanikkara

Thiruvananthapuram: The massive protests against the Kerala government's SilverLine project continued on Tuesday.

As the authorities continued the process of laying boundary stones as part of K-rail's survey, the public agitation intensified in several districts of Kerala.

Protestors plant survey stone at Kottayam Collectorate

Kottayam district witnessed widespread protests on Tuesday. Youth Congress workers planted a survey stone at Kottayam Collectorate as a mark of protest against the ongoing survey. As a result of the clash that ensued, police charged at the protestors with lathis. The protesters dispersed from the Collectorate by noon.

Youth Congress protest against K-rail at Kottayam Collectorate. Photo: Manorama

Meanwhile, agitators removed the survey stones brought by officials in Nattassery of Kottayam district. The local residents and Municipal Councillor were stopped by the police after a scuffle ensued.

The local representatives questioned the police for blocking the road and proceeding with the survey without intimating the residents in the area. They warned that the police cannot stand guard for the survey stones forever.

"The police should stand with the people and not harm them," Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said while leading the protests in Nattassery.

"Officials earning a salary of Rs 1 lakh are here for the survey. Women are protesting for their homes here without even having their first meal for the day. Their taxes help pay the salaries for these officials. Authorities should suspend the survey proceedings without harming the poor," he added.

The authorities abandoned efforts to install survey stones in Nattassery after making no headway since morning.

Anticipating a return of the surveyors, protestors stay put at Kuzhiyalippadi in Kottayam even after officials abandon survey. Photo: Manorama

In Chengannur, the BJP led a protest march against the SilverLine to Minister Saji Cheriyan's office. The police has prevented the protesters from proceeding any further.

In order to pacify the agitators, a clarification meet will be held at Changanassery's Madappally on Tuesday. The meeting will be inaugurated by LDF Convenor A Vijayaraghavan.

Survey suspended in Kozhikode, Chottanikkara

The K-rail has decided against undertaking the survey in Kozhikode and Ernakulam's Chottanikkara on Tuesday following the protests there on Monday.

The survey process was resumed in Thirunavaya of Malappuram on Tuesday after being disrupted by protestors on Monday. The laying of boundary stones has met with stiff opposition in Thirunavaya for the second day.

UDF leads agitation

Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front) in Kerala on Monday said it was not impressed or scared by the threats of the ruling front to imprison those who remove the survey stones, even as the CPI(M) maintained that no agitation would lead to abandoning of the semi-high speed rail corridor.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan said the UDF was planning to hold 100 public meetings in the State to show people the project was not worth it and the first meeting would be held at Mulakuzha in Chengannur.

Satheesan, in a statement, said the UDF was not scared or impressed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's threats to imprison anyone who removes the survey stones laid in connection with the project and that they would go and remove the stones and go to jail.

Govt accuses UDF of being 'anti-development'

CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan asserted on Tuesday that the Kerala Government had no intention of going back on its plan to build the rail corridor to run semi high-speed trains.

Playing down the protests, wherein public and opposition activists uproot the boundary stones being laid by the revenue authorities on the proposed rail route, Kodiyeri replied "We shall get more stones from other states if necessary!"

The CPM leader reminded the people who are bound to be affected by the project that all eligible will be compensated.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the construction of a National Highway connecting Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram was coming up nicely and a national waterway from Kollam to Kozhikode was also being built and these would improve the ease of travel.

Speaking at an event in Kannur, he said that once SilverLine is also implemented, it would not only improve the public transportation system, but would also provide a huge impetus to development.

Regarding the compensation to those who would lose their lands and homes to the project, he said that in villages more than four times the price of land would be paid on acquisition and if there is a house too, then money would also be provided to build a new home.

What is the SilverLine project?

The SilverLine project, expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours, is being opposed by the UDF, which has been alleging that it was unscientific and impractical besides putting a huge financial burden on the State.

The government said the project would be beneficial for future generations, would result in economic development, reduce carbon emissions every year by around 2.8 lakh tonnes. Therefore, LDF said, everyone should come together to make the rail corridor a reality.

In many places across the State, people have been opposing laying of the survey stones identifying properties for the project and for carrying out a social impact assessment.

The 530-km stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod would be developed by K-Rail -- a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry.

Starting from the State capital, SilverLine trains would have stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod.