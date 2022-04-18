KV Thomas invokes Antony in reply to AICC, attacks Sudhakaran

Senior Congress leader K V Thomas, facing disciplinary action for attending a CPM event violating party diktat, on Monday unleashed a scathing attack against KPCC president K Sudhakaran.

Alleging a long-pending attempt to expel him from the party, Thomas said Sudhakaran has been trying to weaken the Congress in Kerala.

"The party should rethink if it needs such a leadership in Kerala. I'm not the only one who got several party and parliamentary positions. If the party gave me certain posts, I have also served my party back. Those who are older than me are still occupying top posts in the party," he said.

He also demanded that investigations should be conducted into the financial status of Sudhakaran also.

Earlier, Sudhakaran had irked Thomas saying that though the latter claims to be hailing from a fisherman's family, one should look into his financial status now.

Thomas made the scathing remarks on a day when the Political Affairs Committee of the party was meeting. Thomas, a member of the decision-making body, has not been invited to the meet.

Thomas was served a show-cause notice by the AICC after the state leadership recommended to take action against him for attending a seminar on the sidelines of the CPM Party Congress in Kannur. At the event, Thomas had lavished praises on chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thomas submitted his reply to the notice on Sunday night. It is learnt that he has invoked veteran leader A K Antony's stance on development to support his own speech in Kannur. He has reportedly cited Antony's praise of CPM leaders V S Achuthanandan and Elamaram Kareem for helping establish the BrahMos factory in the state.

"It is none other than Antony who has said development should be beyond politics. I haven't done anything other than that. I have always been a Congressman. I will continue to be so," he said. Antony is the head of the AICC's disciplinary committee.