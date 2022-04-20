Driver molests student on Bengaluru-bound KSRTC bus

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident a girl student faced a sexual assault bid on a Super Deluxe bus of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The alleged incident happened at 3 am near Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.

A probe has been launched by the KSRTC vigilance officer against driver Shajahan who is from the Pathanamthitta depot of the public transporter.

The girl sent in a complaint to the authorities via email after reaching Bengaluru.

Her family is originally from Pathanamthitta in Kerala but settled in Bengaluru. She was returning from her native place in Kerala.

The crime happened on the Pathanamthitta-Bengaluru bus which had departed on Friday afternoon.