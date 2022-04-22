Malayalam
Is Twenty20, AAP forming an alliance to contest Thrikkakara seat in upcoming bypoll?

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 22, 2022 04:38 PM IST
Twenty20 Chairman Sabu Jacob
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: After a decent performance in the Thrikkakkara constituency in the 2021 Assembly election, when it came fourth with a 10.18 per cent vote share, political outfit Twenty20 is bolstering its chances in the upcoming bypoll here by joining forces with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Thrikkakkara seat fell vacant after the demise of PT Thomas in December 2021.

Twenty20 Chairman Sabu Jacob said Twenty20 and AAP will have a joint candidate to win the Thrikkakkara seat.

With this, Jacob intends to extend his outfit's influence further in Ernakulam, long considered a UDF bastion.

Though no official announcement has been made by AAP yet, Jacob told Manoramaonline the matter is being discussed at the highest level.

AAP had recently made headlines by wresting power in Punjab. Now, as it looks to build itself as a worthy contender on the national stage, aiming for a foothold in Kerala is only a logical move.

Twenty20's road to politics is also strewn with tales of inspiration similar to the ones that saw AAP take the helm in Delhi after winning 67 of the 70 seats in 2015.

Twenty20 had fielded candidates in eight constituencies in 2021 assembly polls and came third in six constituencies.

Congress' PT Thomas won in Thrikkakara by a margin of 14,329 votes despite the LDF wave which swept the state.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) got the lion's share of the votes with 43.82 per cent while its rival Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured 33.32 per cent.

The National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 11.34 per cent share of the votes.

While a section in Kerala is optimistic about AAP entry and Twenty20’s chances, political pundits believe the move is likely to eat into the UDF votes and benefit the LDF. 

Twenty20 ate into the votes that the UDF would have otherwise got in the 2021 assembly polls helping the LDF win in Kunnathunadu, Kochi, Kothamangalam and Vypin constituencies.

