K-Rail's SilverLine debate on Thursday even as two panelists withdraw

Thiruvananthapuram: The controversy over the debate scheduled to take place on Thursday over the proposed SilverLine semi high-speed railway project in Kerala still rages. The latest argument between those opposing the project and Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (K-Rail), which is the implementing agency, is over who is organising the debate.

Initial impression was hat the Kerla Government would be the organising agency. However, later, it was announced that K-Rail would be hosting the event.

Alok Verma, a former Chief Engineer of the Indian Railways who was among the panelists selected to oppose the project at the debate, later withdrew from the programme pointing out that he would not take part if the state government was not the organiser. In his letter to the Chief Secretary, Verma stressed that such an event should be organised by the government. When no confirmation about the matter was received by Tuesday afternoon, he withdrew from the debate.

A similar stand was taken by Sridhar Radhakrishnan, an environmental activist who also was supposed to oppose SilverLine at the debate. Sridhar was included in the panel after the organisers withdrew their invitation to Joseph C Mathew, a noted associate of the Left who has been steadfastly opposing SilverLine.

Both Verma and Sridhar alleged that they were invited ostensibly on behalf of the Chief Secretary and later informed that the debate was being organised by the K-Rail.

However, noted scientist R V G Menon, the third panelist who would be raising objections to the project, has confirmed his participation. Meanwhile, K-Rail Managing Director V Ajith Kumar said that the debate would certainly take place, "even if replacements for those who withdrew from the event are not found."

As on Wednesday morning, three panelists are certain to support the project, while only one would oppose it at the debate.

At the same time, R V G Menon, who is a former president of the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad - pro-Left organisation involved in spreading awareness on science in society – said that he would be taking part in the debate as those opposing the project should utilize every platform to make their voices heard.

The panelists in favour of SilverLine: Subodh Kumar Jain, a former member of the Railway Board; Dr Kuncheria P Isaac, a former Vive-Chancellor of the Science and Technology University; and S N Raghuchandran Nair, president of the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce.

The opposing panel: Dr R V G Menon

Moderator: Mohan A Menon, a former head of the National Railway Academy.