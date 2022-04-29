Man kills self by diving into river, woman jumps before train in Aluva; police find a connection

A woman and a man who allegedly committed suicide at different places in Aluva the other day had planned their deaths, the police said.

Edathala-native Thazhathedath Sreekanth (34) jumped into Periyar from the Marthanda Varma Bridge in Aluva on Thursday.

Earlier that day, Puthenveetil Manju (42) had allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train at Thayikattukara.

The police say that Sreekanth was present when Manju, who left her office at Nochima on a scooter jumped before a train.

Later, Sreekanth, who was a driver, hired an auto to arrive at the bridge from where he jumped into the river. The body was retrieved.

He had been staying in a rented place near Manju's house for the last three months.

From phone records, the police have found that the two decided to die the same day.

Sreekanth was the son of Pirali Malekkapadi Thazhathedath Jayachandran and Komalam. He was unmaried. Manju, a mother of two, was the wife of Edathala Thekkilakattumoola Puthenveetil Rajkumar.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)