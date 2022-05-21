Kochi Metro: Final trial run along Tripunithura stretch commences

Tripunithura: The service trial run on the extended track of Kochi Metro connecting the new stations at Vadakkekotta and S N Junction in Tripunithura started on Friday. The service run is the fourth phase of trial runs. Earlier, track trial, speed trial and load trial were carried out.

Service trial involves metro trains conducting service without passengers. As part of the service trial, metro trains ending service at Petta would continue service till S N Junction after all passengers get down at Petta. Subsequently, these trains would return from S N Junction to Petta and allow passengers to board.

“This trial will be held for a few more days,” said an official of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

“Construction and signalling works on the 1.8-km track from Petta to S N Junction have been completed,” the official added.

“On completion of the service trial, the Railway Safety Commissioner will carry out an inspection. After the safety clearance is obtained, regular services will start,” the official informed.

Meanwhile, work at the stations in Vadakkekotta – which would be Kochi Metro’s biggest having an area of 4.3 lakh square feet – and S N Junction is in the final stage.

Also, 29,300 of the total 95,000 square feet area at S N Junction station will be available for commercial purposes, said KMRL.