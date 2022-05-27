Babysitter arrested for slapping 10-month-old child

Kochi: The Chottanikkara Police has arrested a babysitter for allegedly slapping a 10-month-old baby.

The police arrested Sally Mathew, 48, a native of Namakkuzhy near Piravom in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

The incident happened on May 21 as Sally, in a fit of rage, slapped the child for not going to sleep. The child of Eruveli native doctor has reportedly suffered injuries to its eardrum.

The child is undergoing treatment.

The parents relieved Sally from the job as soon as they saw the incident on CCTV installed inside the house.

Though initially they did not file a complaint, the parents approached the police against the woman as they found out that the child suffered injuries to its ear.

Sally was produced before the court and remanded.