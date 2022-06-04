MVD to ensure foolproof location tracking device in vehicles

Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicles Department in Kerala has initiated steps to ensure the accuracy of Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) installed in all vehicles including school buses.

The MVD has directed the vehicle owners, manufacturers and distributors of VLTD to ensure the accuracy and efficiency of the equipment.

Under the Nirbhaya Scheme for women's safety, the Central government has made vehicle location tracking system mandatory for public transport vehicles and goods vehicles.

GPS-based vehicle tracking system enables easy tracking of locations of multiple vehicles in a real time. It consists of a GPS device installed in the vehicle as well as software which gathers the data and portrays vehicles’ locations on the screen. The system keeps providing latest information on the vehicles' path, speed etc.

In the case of school buses, information will be available live on cell phones of the school, parents of students and at the MVD office.

The GPS navigation device has been installed on school buses. The MVD officials had earlier trained drivers on using the GPS.

In Kerala there are 55 VLTD manufacturers and 700 distributors. The MVD decided to take strict measures following complaints received regarding the VLTDs.