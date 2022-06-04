Top singer, actor who handed over credit card to Vijay Babu to be quizzed

Kochi: The investigation into the rape case filed against leading filmmaker-actor Vijay Babu is set to pick up pace with his return from the Middle East.

So far 30 witnesses have deposed to the investigators. Babu could be quizzed for two more days before Tuesday, till when the Kerala High Court has stayed his arrest.

In the coming days, the police would also be taking statements from an actor who had travelled to Dubai from Kerala with Babu’s credit card when he was hiding there.

Officers will also speak to a top singer who had reportedly seen Babu with the complainant in a luxury hotel in Kochi on one of the days the alleged rape took place.

According to the police, most of the witness statements received so far indicate that Babu had sexually abused the actress giving her false promises.

At the same time, Babu is sticking to his version that it was sex by mutual consent.

The sexual assault complaint against Babu was filed by a young actress in late April. Babu returned to Kerala a few days ago after fleeing the country as soon he came to know that the actress had approached the police.