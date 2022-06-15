Shaj Kiran back in Kerala, not named as accused in Jaleel's case against Swapna

Kochi: Shaj Kiran, the alleged middleman who tried to persuade gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh to back off from incriminatory statements against top Kerala politicos, is back in the state and is set to present himself to the police on Wednesday noon.

Shaj claimed he visited neighbouring Tamil Nadu state to retrieve from his mobile phone a crucial conversation he had with Swapna.

Shaj and his friend Ibrahim had vanished last week soon after Swapna released an audio clip containing his conversation with her. In the clip, he is heard referring to the role of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members in money laundering.

She also released a few other audio clips that also point to her proximity to Shaj and the alleged bid to make her withdraw her recent secret deposition to court.

The audio clips caused a political furore and Swapna was booked for conspiring against the CM on a complaint filed by former minister K T Jaleel. Jaleel had lodged the complaint, seeking a probe into the alleged conspiracy behind Swapna's disclosures.

HC in the loop

The police have informed the Kerala High Court that Shaj has not been arraigned as accused in the conspiracy case, pertaining to the allegations raised by Swapna against chief minister and others.

The court has closed the anticipatory bail plea filed by Shaj. The HC, however, stated that Shaj can be questioned after giving prior notice.

Shaj and his friend Ibrahim had filed the anticipatory bail plea.