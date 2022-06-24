'Marimayam' fame VP Khalid passes away during film shoot

Kochi: Theatre, serial actor V P Khalid aka Cochin Nagesh passed away on Friday. He was shooting in Vaikom for a Jude Anthany movie, when he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was found lying on the floor of the restroom in the location.

A native of Chullikkal in Fort Kochi, Khalid's portrayal of Sumeshettan in Mazhavil Manorama's satirical series 'Marimayam' gained him popularity.

Khalid's tryst with art began during his stint as a cycle-stunt performer. It was Fr Mathew Kothakathu who identified his talent and named him Cochin Nagesh.

He is survived by sons Shyju Khalid, Jimshi Khalid (both cinematographers) and Khalid Rahman (film director).