Seven arrested over fatal stabbing of bar employee

Our Correspondent
Published: July 13, 2022 11:05 AM IST
Baiju. Photo: Manorama Online.
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Seven people have been arrested over the murder of a 35-year-old man at a bar here on Tuesday night.

The arrested are Ajmal, Atul, Yasim, Amith, Dhanesh, Vishnu and Amal. The police have also confiscated their car.

Thalikkulam native Baiju was killed in the recently opened Thalikkulam Residency following a scuffle. The bar owner Krishnaraj and Baiju's friend Ananthu were also seriously injured. Baiju was Krishnaraj's assistant.

The arrested are apparently part of criminal gangs that are also into narcotics trade. As per the available information, they were invited by an employee of the bar.

The unearthing of financial irregularities by the bar management likely led to the murder.  

