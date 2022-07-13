Political rivalry tearing apart Kerala's social fabric: Kerala HC

Kochi: Coming down heavily on political rivalry and violence, Kerala High Court said, political vengeance and killings have been tearing apart the social fabric of the State.



The saga of martyrs written in blood and memorials will offer no solace to the bereaved families. Nothing can wipe the tears of the bereaved parents, widows and orphaned children who often lose the sole breadwinner of the family.

The annual remembrances only stoke the fires of rivalry and do not wipe the tears of the bereaved or awaken the conscience of the politicians, the Court said.

The Court's remarks were in the verdict acquitting the RSS men accused of killing CPM worker Vishnu in Thiruvananthapuram in 2008. The Court held that the prosecution failed to prove the case.