CPI district conference calls out overbearing conduct of CPM

Pathanamthitta: At its Pathanamthitta District Conference on Saturday, the Communist Party of India (CPI) slammed the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) for attempting to brand the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala led by Pinarayi Vijayan as 'Pinarayi's government'.

A political report presented during the CPI district conference here has strongly criticised the CPM, stating that the party is making moves to make the Left rule a ‘one-man show’.

"The CPM is deliberately trying to brand the government as Pinarayi's government. The CPM always refers to the Left government as the Pinarayi government. A trend that has never before been seen in the tenure of an LDF government needs to be corrected," stated the CPI.

The CPM is not giving CPI its due as a constituent party at several occasions, the report added.

On the SilverLine railway project, the report said, “The government had to suffer the backlash over the impertinence shown in implementing the project. Like the Sabarimala issue (on allowing women entry), this was also rendered complicated. The project should have been implemented only by convincing the public but instead it was handled in a manner that incited public anger.”

While stating that the CPM is bypassing employment norms, the CPI also questioned the contract appointments widely carried out in Kerala. The policy adopted by the CPM on the cooperative bank issue should be altered.

The report further alleged that the CPI also had to bear the brunt for the CPM-led actions.

The subversive activities and controversies surrounding the Chief Minister's Office are tarnishing the front's image, as per the report.

“The black flag is the mode of protest used by everyone. The intolerance for black shown by the Chief Minister, who has led numerous agitations, is not in the democratic spirit,” the report stated.

The SFI has a fascist attitude towards AISF, the report further stated while referring to the student wings of both the parties.