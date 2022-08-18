Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

One killed in road mishap in Koothattukulam

Our Correspondent
Published: August 18, 2022 10:31 AM IST Updated: August 18, 2022 11:14 AM IST
The car that was damaged in the accident. Photo: Manorama Online.
Topic | Ernakulam

Koothattukulam: One person was killed when a car collieded with a Taurus lorry near the old KSRTC bus stand at Koothattukulam the other day. Ethakkattu Jijo, a native of Manimala in Kottayam district, who drove the car, died. 

Another traveller in the ill-fated car, Fr.Bobin Varghese of Kannur Dominic Province, was admitted to hospital with injuries. 

Jijo, who was returning to Mumbai after spending holidays at home, was on his way to the Nedumbassery Airport. The car lost control and crashed into the Taurus lorry coming from the Muvattupuzha side. 

RELATED ARTICLES

The mortals remains of Jijo, which is kept in a mortuary of a private hospital in Koothattukulam, will be handed over to the relatives on Thursday after post-mortem.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.