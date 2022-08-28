MV Govindan to replace Kodiyeri as CPM State Secretary

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM Central Committee member and Local Self-Government Minister MV Govindan will replace Kodiyeri Balakrishnan as the new party state secretary. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Sunday stepped down from the role due to his health situation.

The CPM, in a brief official statement issued after the State Committee meeting on Sunday, confirmed M V Govindan's elevation to the post of the CPM state secretary.

"Since Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is unable to carry out his responsibilities as the CPM state secretary, the State Committee meeting held today elected M V Govindan as the party's state secretary," a press communique issued by the CPM said.

The meeting chaired by LDF convenor E P Jayarajan was attended by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Politburo members Prakash Karat, M A Baby and A Vijayaragavan.

After the elevation, it is inevitable that Govindan has to step down from the cabinet. He holds crucial portfolios like local self government's and excise. At this stage, it is not clear who will replace Govindan in the Cabinet. It now looks that an urgent cabinet reshuffle is on the cards.



Cabinet reshuffle was also the first question posed to the new state secretary. "This will be decided only later," M V Govindan said in his first response to the media after getting elected as state secretary. He briefly interacted with the media as he returned after meeting his predecessor Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

With Govindan's imminent exit, there will be two vacancies in the Cabinet. Earlier, Saji Cherian had to resign following what has been termed his remarks against the Constitution.

The party could either go for a decisive Cabinet overhaul or there could be just two new appointees. The first option looks likely as the performance of the second Pinarayi ministry had come under severe criticism at the State Committee meeting held two weeks ago.

From a physical education teacher to CPM's State Secretary

Govindan, 69, currently represents the Thaliparamba constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.



Govindan posted his third win to the Assembly from Thaliparamba in Kannur district by a margin of 22,689 votes in the last state poll.

A CPM central committee and state committee member, he had earlier held the post of secretary of the party district committees in Kannur, Thrissur and Ernakulam. He had also edited party mouthpiece 'Desabhimani'.

Govindan, a native of Morazha in Kannur, was born on April 23, 1953.

He is one of the founding members of the CPM's youth wing, the Democratic Youth Federation of India. He was also the president and secretary of the Kannur district unit of the Kerala Socialist Youth Federation.

Govindan, who had been a physical education teacher of the Upper Primary School, Irinavu, took voluntary retirement to become active in politics.

He was imprisoned during the Emergency.

He reached the state Assembly from Thaliparamba in 1996 and 2001. He has been the vice president of the All-India Agriculture Workers’ Union and State president of the Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union.

Govindan’s wife P K Shyamala is a member of CPM’s Kannur district committee. She was earlier the chairperson of Anthoor Municipality.

Shyamjith and Ranjeeth are their children.