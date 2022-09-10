Abduction of Kerala entrepreneur: Main accused nabbed from Tamil Nadu

Kizhakkambalam (Ernakulam): The Kerala Police have arrested a resident of Tamil Nadu who is the main accused in a case of abducting a Kerala-based entrepreneur and demanding ransom.

The arrested person has been identified as S Prakasan of K V R Nagar in Tirupur. Three other accused were nabbed earlier.

Prakasan had contacted the entrepreneur, who is owner of a company manufacturing Ayurveda medicines, and expressed his interest to become the distributor of the products in Tamil Nadu. To discuss this business deal, Prakasan invited the entrepreneur to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

When the company owner reached Coimbatore, he was abducted by Prakasan and his gang in a vehicle. The entrepreneur was taken to a farm, where he was tortured. Prakasan also called the entrepreneur’s son over phone and demanded a ransom of Rs 42 lakh.

The son was warned that his father would be killed if the money was not paid.

The entrepreneur’s son immediately filed a police complaint and an investigation led to the arrests. “Prakasan is facing similar charges in Kollam, Attingal and Thrissur,” said a police officer.

The police team included ASP Anuj Paliwal, Inspector V P Sudheesh, ASI A K Raju, senior CPO A P Abdul Manaf and CPOs K A Subair and T A Afzal.