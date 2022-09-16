Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Two dead trying to cross railway track in Kollam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2022 06:06 PM IST
train-hit-death-kollam
At Avaneeswaram railway station, where two were knocked down by a train whilst they tried to cross the railway tracks.
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: Two people died after they were knocked down by a train whilst trying to cross the railway tracks at Avaneeswaram station here on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Kunnicode-native Sajina and Rahimkutty, a member of the Vilakkudy panchayat.

Sajina was hit by the train whilst trying to climb to the platform from the tracks. Rahimkutty, who tried to save Sajina, was also knocked down by the train.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sajina got trapped between the train and the platform. Rahimkutty's leg was severely injured trying to rescue Sajina.

Though he was rushed to the hospital and his leg amputated, he could not be saved.

The foot-overbridge that connected the two platforms at Avaneeswaram railway station was closed down for maintenance.

This is what forced Sajina and Rahimkutty to cross the tracks, eyewitnesses said.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.