There is proof PFI conspired to murder VIPs in Kerala: NIA

Kochi: Popular Front of India (PFI) had planned to murder certain VIPs of Kerala and the proof for the same was seized in the recent raids, claims National Intelligence Agency (NIA) in its custody request submitted in court. The accused were remanded for seven days.

NIA says documents submitted as proof were found in the residences of the accused, and says a detailed investigation on the same should be conducted. The custody request also claims PFI tried to bring Islamic rule in India.

Meanwhile, the NIA court warned the accused not to raise slogans on its premises.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in the remand report of the faction leader and Kannur native Shefeek Payath that PFI tried to attack PM Modi on July 12 in a rally in Patna.

The massive nationwide NIA raid was held on September 22 and around 106 PFI leaders were arrested from 11 states, with the most brought to book from Kerala. It was also dubbed the largest-ever investigation to date and the searches place on the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.

PFI organised a hartal to protest the same on Friday, and many damages and injuries were reported during the same. About 220 people were arrested too in connection with incidents of violence during hartal.