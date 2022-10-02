Kerala varsity VC relents after face-off with Governor, Senate meet to be convened

Thiruvananthapuram: A Senate meeting of the University of Kerala will be soon be convened to select its nominee for the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor.

Vice Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai who had earlier resisted the Governor’s direction regarding the same relented after the Raj Bhavan decided to initiate action against him.

The VC changed his stand after the Governor sought an urgent report on the actions taken by him and the University from June 13 to date.

Soon, the VC, who is responsible for convening the Senate, informed Raj Bhavan of the decision to call the meeting.

The Raj Bhavan first wrote to the VC on June 13 seeking to inform the senate nominee to the VC appointment search committee.

The nominee thus selected by the Senate based on this direction by the Governor, withdrew voluntarily.

Thereafter, the Governor sent reminder messages twice to the VC; however, the VC did not comply with it.

Instead, he firmly stood on his stand seeking the Governor’s response on the Senate resolution against the Search Committee formation.

On Friday morning, the Governor sought a detailed report from the VC by the 7th of this month on the actions taken so far.

Realising that it is a move against the VC, he responded by the same evening stating that the Senate would be convened soon.

The University authorities yielded to the Governor’s directions as they were convinced that the VC appointment process would be thwarted and the issue would be before the Court.

The Governor would return to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening and he would leave for Hyderabad on the 5th.

Many pending files including Kerala University VC appointment, prosecution approval on the complaint against the Chief Minister in the Vigilance Court and issues in Kannur University, are awaiting the Governor’s decisions.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Ordinance recommended by the State Cabinet has not reached the Raj Bhavan yet for approval.