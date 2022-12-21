Buffer zone: Livelihoods will be protected, says Kerala chief minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that false information were being spread in the name of eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) also called buffer zones.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Pinarayi said his government will not take any action that affects livelihood of people residing along protected forests.

The Supreme Court had in June this year directed the setting up of a buffer zone of 1km. Pinarayi said his government will inform the apex court about the inhabited land that falls under these zones.

"All aspects will be examined before submitting a final report. Inhabited land and agricultural land will be excluded from this," said Pinarayi.

The chief minister said that the previous UDF government led by Oommen Chandy had decided on a 12km stretch for the buffer zone.

(to be updated)