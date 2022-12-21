Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Buffer zone: Livelihoods will be protected, says Kerala chief minister

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 21, 2022 06:54 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that false information were being spread in the name of eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) also called buffer zones.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Pinarayi said his government will not take any action that affects livelihood of people residing along protected forests.

The Supreme Court had in June this year directed the setting up of a buffer zone of 1km. Pinarayi said his government will inform the apex court about the inhabited land that falls under these zones.

RELATED ARTICLES

"All aspects will be examined before submitting a final report. Inhabited land and agricultural land will be excluded from this," said Pinarayi.

The chief minister said that the previous UDF government led by Oommen Chandy had decided on a 12km stretch for the buffer zone.
(to be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.