CPM cracks the whip against its Vilavoorkal committee over POCSO case of DYFI leader

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has taken disciplinary action against members of the Vilavoorkal local committee after a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) was accused of a child abuse case.

The party decided to take collective action against four office-bearers reasoning lack of vigil at local level which led to the indiscretion by a youth leader.



DYFI leader Jinesh Jayan and seven others were earlier booked under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act over the sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl.

Now, the CPM's Vilavoorkkal local committee secretary, Malayam Biju, has been issued a warning and removed from the post. Local committee member Viswanath replaces him.

The party explained that Malayam Biju was removed because he was holding the post of bank president.

Also, local committee member J S Ranjith has been demoted to the branch level.

Two other local committee members have also been issued a warning.

Jinesh is also an accused in a narcotic case. His relations with 30 women were revealed after his mobile phone was checked following his arrest.

Vilavoorkal is near Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram district.