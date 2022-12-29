Trial of mobile app ‘K-SMART’ offering local body services from Jan 26

Thiruvananthapuram: The ‘K-SMART’ mobile app which offers various services of local bodies would be launched on a trial basis on January 28, 2023 at eight places in Kerala.

The areas to be covered during the trial are the Municipal Corporations in Kochi and Kannur and the Municipalities at Attingal, Chittur-Thathamangalam, Anthoor, Thodupuzha, Cherthala and Kodungallur. Initially, services such as birth and death registration, trade licence and public grievance redressal would be available through K-SMART. The authorities are also planning an official launch of the app in Kochi on February 21.

The Information Kerala Mission (IKM) has already developed around 30 software applications for the services and office work of local body institutions. All these applications would now be incorporated in the mobile app, providing citizens the facility of a single sign-on for availing various services. A dash board too will be created.

K-SMART (Kerala Solution for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation) is a cloud-based application software developed by IKM utilizing micro service architecture technology to extend government services to citizens. Funds for the project include Rs 23 crore provided by Kochi Smart Mission and contributions from various local bodies to IKM.

Next phases

The second phase of K-SMART is planned from June 2023, when facilities such as building tax payment, marriage registration, social security pension services and conducting as well as recording minutes of official meetings would be available.

In 2024, it is planned to offer the entire building construction permit procedures online by linking K-SMART with the software dealing with GIS mapping of buildings.