Decision to contest polls not Tharoor's to make; Cong will take a call on candidacy: VD Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram: Responding to Thriuvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor's intention to context the 2026 Kerala Assembly polls, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on Tuesday said it was not up to an individual to decide on candidacy. The party will take a call on such matters, said Satheesan.

"Shashi Tharoor is present in Kerala politics. He is an MP from the state. Not everything needs to be made controversial. Positive comments about any Congress leader from any section of society are always welcome. The KPCC president must address the organisational matters of the party," said Satheesan.

Tharoor on Monday, following his meeting in Kottayam with the head of the Orthodox Church, Catholicos Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III, expressed his interest in contesting the next Kerala Assembly elections. The MP also said he was here to stay and would be active in Kerala politics.

The head of the church had requested Tharoor to shift his political base to Kerala in order to strengthen the Congress party, which the former believed was on a path of decay.